Your autograph, Mr. Caro? Ahead of 50th anniversary, ‘Power Broker’ author feels like a movie star
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Caro is still busy working on the presumed last volume of his series on Lyndon Johnson. But next year, be prepared to hear a lot about the book which launched his publishing career. “The Power Broker” in 2024 will mark its 50th anniversary. The New-York Historical Society will host an exhibit in the fall, featuring archival materials it acquired from Caro. The historian lives near the society on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and stopped by recently to sign copies of “The Power Broker” and his other books. Since the release of “Turn Every Page” last year, he feels a bit like a movie star.