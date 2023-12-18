Wander Franco earns $700,000 bonus from MLB pool despite ongoing investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Wander Franco will receive a bonus from Major League Baseball of more than $700,000 despite being placed on administrative leave in August while under investigation for an alleged relationship with a minor. Franco will get $706,761 as part of MLB’s pre-arbitration bonus pool, a fund agreed to by the league and players’ association as part of their 2022 labor contract. The bonus pool was created to reward young players who are not entitled to more than the minimum major league salary based on how long they’ve been in the big leagues.

