Taiwan reports 2 Chinese balloons near its territory as China steps up pressure ahead of elections

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says two Chinese balloons flew north of the self-ruled island over the weekend as China increases pressure on Taipei ahead of a presidential election in January. The Defense Ministry says the balloons crossed the sensitive Taiwan Strait separating the island from China and were detected about 110 nautical miles northwest of the northern port city of Keelung on Sunday. It was the second time this month Taiwan reported a Chinese balloon near its territory. China’s potential for using weather balloons to spy on other governments came into focus earlier this year, when the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, drawing China’s ire.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.