North Korea’s Kim threatens ‘more offensive actions’ against US after watching powerful missile test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has vowed “more offensive actions” to repel what he called U.S.-led threats after watching the third test of his country’s most advanced long-range missile. The Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that North Korea test-launched the solid-fueled Hwasong-18 missile designed to strike the mainland U.S. Its built-in solid propellant makes it harder for outsiders to detect its launches than liquid-fueled missiles. Kim’s statement suggests he is confidant in his growing missile arsenal and will likely continue weapons testing activities ahead of next year’s presidential election in the United States.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.