NCAA athletes who’ve transferred multiple times can play through the spring semester, judge rules

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College athletes who have transferred multiple times but were denied the chance to compete can now play through the remainder of the academic year. A federal judge in West Virginia agreed with a motion filed last week by the NCAA and a coalition of states suing the organization. The judge on Monday extended a small competition window through the spring while an eligibility lawsuit is being heard. It means the NCAA cannot enforce its transfer rule. Several multiple-transfer men’s basketball players competed in games over the weekend, including West Virginia’s Noah Farrakhan, Cincinnati’s Jamille Reynolds and UT Arlington’s Phillip Russell.

