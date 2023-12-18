Mississippi local officials say human error and poor training led to election-day chaos

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The county election officials under whose watch ballot shortages hampered voting in Mississippi’s largest county said technical mishaps and insufficient training were to blame for election day chaos in November. Hinds County election commissioners met Monday with representatives from a coalition of statewide and national civil rights organizations. The commissioners say their mistakes caused several polling locations in Hinds County to run out of ballots. They admitted to sharing the wrong voter data with the company they contracted to print ballots, which directly led to ballot shortages. But the commissioners, who are all Democrats, also pointed to inadequate guidance from Secretary of State Michael Watson, a Republican.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.