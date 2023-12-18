Man and daughter find remains of what could be a ship that ran aground during Peshtigo Fire in 1800s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin archaeologists are crediting a man and daughter with discovering the remains of what could be a ship that ran aground amid smoke from the deadly Peshtigo Fire in the 1800s. WLUK-TV reports Tim Wollak and his 6-year-old daughter, Henley, of Peshtigo, were fishing in Lake Michigan this summer when sonar picked up something Henley thought was an octopus. The Wisconsin Historical Society learned of the find. The society tweeted Dec. 11 that an underwater remote vehicle survey on Dec. 4 confirmed the object is a shipwreck. The society believes it’s likely the George L. Newman, which ran aground on Green Island while navigating through thick smoke from the Peshtigo Fire in 1851.

