Justice Department creates database to track records of misconduct by federal law enforcement

The U.S. Justice Department has created a database to track records of misconduct by federal law enforcement officers. The database works to prevent agencies from unknowingly hiring problem officers. Announced on Monday, the federal move is a step toward accountability amid growing calls to close loopholes that allow law enforcement officers to be rehired by other agencies after losing their jobs or resigning after misconduct allegations. Attorney General Merrick Garland says it will give federal agencies “an important new tool for vetting and hiring officers and agents that will help strengthen our efforts” to build and retain the public’s trust.

By CLAUDIA LAUER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.