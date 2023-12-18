Judge criticizes Trump’s expert witness as he again refuses to toss fraud lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has lost his latest bid to end the business fraud lawsuit he faces in New York as he campaigns to reclaim the White House. Judge Arthur Engoron issued a written ruling Monday denying the Republican’s latest request for a verdict in his favor in a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The trial is centered on allegations Trump and other company officials exaggerated his wealth and inflated the value of his assets to secure loans and business deals. Trump took to social media to excoriate the judge’s decision.

