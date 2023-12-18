Here’s what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak tied to cantaloupes

A deadly outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe continues to grow. Health officials in the U.S. and Canada have confirmed at least 10 deaths, dozens of hospitalizations and hundreds of illnesses since the outbreak began in mid-October. More than 36,000 boxes or cases of cantaloupe grown in Mexico have been recalled. Cantaloupe can become contaminated in the field and during processing, shipping and storage. Many people who got sick ate pre-cut cantaloupe sold in trays or clamshell packages in grocery store. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.

