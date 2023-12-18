Georgia election workers ask for court order barring Rudy Giuliani from repeating lies about them

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgement against Rudy Giuliani are asking for a court order barring him from continuing to repeat the lies he spread about them following the 2020 election. The new suit filed Monday points to comments the former New York City mayor made during and after the damages trial last week — repeating the baseless conspiracy theories about Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. Their lawyers say those comments make it clear he will continue a “campaign of targeted defamation and harassment.” A spokesman for Giuliani did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

