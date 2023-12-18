Fresh off reelection in Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Beshear presents budget plan in televised speech

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Looking to build on his reelection victory, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has taken his budget directly to Kentuckians. In a televised speech Monday night, he made his case for a massive boost in education funding, support for child care and continued investments in infrastructure. His holiday message comes about two weeks before the Republican-led legislature reconvenes. In his spending plan, Beshear proposes pay raises for state workers and increased funding for public universities, economic development and foster care. Public education ranks atop his wish list, including higher teacher pay and access to universal pre-K. But lawmakers ultimately will have the final say on the budget.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.