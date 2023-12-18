Chileans eschew extremes in quest for new constitution and end up with the old one

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans closed an exhausting constitutional cycle by separating themselves from the extremes. They have voted to stick with the same constitution, a holdover from the dictatorship, that they had wanted to rewrite four years ago. The decision sent a clear message to the country’s politicians: get to work on the country’s most pressing collective needs within the existing legal framework. On Sunday, voters rejected a more conservative proposed constitution drafted by the right with 55.7% of the votes. Barely a year earlier, 62% of Chilean voters had rejected a proposed constitution from the other end of the ideological spectrum.

By MARÍA VERZA and PATRICIA LUNA Associated Press

