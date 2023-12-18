Behind the ‘Maestro’ drama is a raft of theater stars supporting the story of Leonard Bernstein

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonard Bernstein was a towering figure on Broadway. So it seems only fitting that the new film drama of him leans on the Great White Way to get the story right. Bradley Cooper’s movie “Maestro” is studded with theater stars — 29 of the 38 principal cast members have a background in the theater, including Gideon Glick, Michael Urie, Greg Hildreth, Nick Blaemire, Ryan Steele, Zachary Booth and Gaby Diaz. Casting director Shayna Markowitz said she didn’t necessarily set out to land theater pros but it came naturally when she was trying to populate Bernstein’s world authentically.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.