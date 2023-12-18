Appeals court says Mark Meadows can’t move Georgia election case charges to federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows cannot move charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia to federal court. Meadows had been indicted in August along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others on charges that they illegally conspired to keep the Republican incumbent in power even though he had lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected Meadows’ request, affirming a lower court ruling from September. The ruling is a win for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case and is seeking to try the remaining defendants in a single trial.

