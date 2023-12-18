Skip to Content
After years of decline, the Biden administration says environmental enforcement is on the upswing

By MATTHEW DALY and MICHAEL PHILLIS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it is conducting more on-site inspections of polluting industrial sites than at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It’s part of a broader Biden administration effort to reinvigorate environmental enforcement. Budget cuts imposed more than a decade ago slashed enforcement staff by roughly 950 positions. The EPA is moving to add about 300 positions. The increase also follows the Trump administration’s push to roll back environmental regulations. Some efforts still lag, however, such as its prosecution of criminal defendants.

