Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A storm is moving up the East Coast with strong winds and precipitation after dumping up to five inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain across Florida. As the storm moved north Sunday, there were flooded streets and rough surf from southwest Florida to Jacksonville. The weather caused the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday events, but major airports are open as the busy holiday travel season begins. The National Weather Service issued several flood warnings and minor flooding advisories for a wide swath of the state.

