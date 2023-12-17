South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it has detected that North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. It adds to a torrent of weapons tests in recent months that elevated tensions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Sunday didn’t immediately say what type of missile it was or how far it flew. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years. Both the pace of North Korean weapons tests and South Korea’s combined military exercises with Japan are intensifying in a cycle of tit-for-tat.

