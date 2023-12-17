Russia and Ukraine launch numerous drone attacks targeting a Russian air base and Black Sea coast

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have launched over a dozen drones at each other’s territory for a second straight day. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a post on the messaging app Telegram that its forces shot down at least 35 Ukrainian drones over three regions in southwestern Russia. Among the reported targets was a Russian air base hosting bomber aircraft used in Ukraine. Also Sunday morning, Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched overnight by Russian troops in southern and western Ukraine, as well as one cruise missile. A civilian was reported killed overnight near Odesa, a key Black Sea port, after the remnants of a destroyed drone fell on his house.

