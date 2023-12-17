Prolific Chicago sculptor whose public works explored civil rights, Richard Hunt dies at 88

CHICAGO (AP) — A prolific Chicago artist who was the first Black sculptor to receive a solo retrospective at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art and whose public works drew praise from presidents has died at age 88. Richard Hunt “passed away peacefully” Saturday at his home in Chicago. That’s according to a statement posted on his official website. No cause of death was given. Hunt created more than 160 commissioned pieces of public art that are displayed nationwide, including at libraries and college campuses. More than 100 of Hunt’s pieces are displayed in museums worldwide. Many touch on themes of civil rights and justice, including a Chicago monument dedicated in 2021 to Ida B. Wells.

