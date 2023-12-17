More than 300 rescued from floodwaters in northeast Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Officials say more than 300 people have been rescued from floodwaters in northeast Australia, with dozens of residents clinging to roofs. Cairns Airport was closed on Monday due to flooding and authorities are concerned that the city of 160,000 people will lose drinking water. While rain was easing in Cairns, severe weather warnings were in place is nearby Port Douglas, Daintree, Cooktown, Wujal Wujal and Hope Vale, with more rain forecast. There were no deaths or serious injuries. All 300 residents would be evacuated by helicopter from the Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal, where nine adults and a 7-year-old child spent hours overnight on a hospital roof. Queensland state Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll described the flooding as “absolutely devastating.”

