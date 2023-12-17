Luton captain Tom Lockyer is undergoing tests and scans after cardiac arrest during EPL game

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton says its captain Tom Lockyer is undergoing tests and scans at hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Premier League game. Lockyer fell to the ground during Luton’s match against Bournemouth on Saturday. The game was abandoned. He had also collapsed during a game in May and underwent heart surgery. The 29-year-old Lockyer received about seven minutes of treatment from medical staff on the field at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium. The game was abandoned in the 65th minute with the score 1-1. Luton said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game.”

