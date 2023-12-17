Israel finds large tunnel adjacent to Gaza border, raising new questions about prewar intelligence

BEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says it has excavated a large tunnel shaft in Gaza close to a major crossing with Israel. The discovery of the tunnel near the Erez crossing raises more questions about how Israeli surveillance could have missed such conspicuous preparations by Hamas for a deadly Oct. 7 assault that triggered a war that has raged over 10 weeks. The entryway to the tunnel is just walking distance from the Erez crossing and a nearby Israeli military base. The military said it stretches for over 2 1/2 miles, links up with a sprawling tunnel network across Gaza and is wide enough for cars to pass through.

By ARIEL SCHALIT and JULIA FRANKEL Associated Press

