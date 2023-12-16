Skip to Content
The leaders of Italy, the UK and Albania meet in Rome to hold talks on migration

By GIADA ZAMPANO
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The leaders of Italy and the U.K. have agreed to tackle irregular migration to Europe. They pledged to intensify cooperation in the fight against human trafficking. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks in Rome on Saturday. They were also joined by Albanian counterpart Edi Rama. He is seen as a key ally in the efforts to manage migrant arrivals from North Africa to European shores.

Associated Press

