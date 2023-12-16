Prosecutors say Washington state man charged in 4 murders lured victims with promise of buried gold

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man already in jail awaiting trial in one murder case has been charged with three more killings. Prosecutors say he lured all four victims by asking them to help dig up buried gold. Forty-year-old Richard Bradley Jr. is scheduled to stand trial next month in the May 2021 death of 44-year-old Brandi Blake. The Seattle Times reports prosecutors have now filed three more murder charges against Bradley. They are related to the shooting death of a father and son in 2021 and the death of another man in 2019. All of the remains were found in or near an Auburn park. Bradley’s defense attorney did not immediately return voice and email messages on Saturday.

