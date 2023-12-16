Over 60 drown in a migrant vessel off Libya while trying to reach Europe, UN says

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says a boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants capsized off the coast of Libya, leaving more than 60 people, including women and children, dead. Saturday’s shipwreck was the latest tragedy in this part of the Mediterranean Sea, a key route for migrants seeking a better life in Europe, where thousands have died. The agency said the boat was carrying 86 migrants when strong waves swamped it off the town of Zuwara on Libya’s western coast and that 61 migrants drowned, citing survivors of the “dramatic shipwreck.” Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

