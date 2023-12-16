Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess has died at 77. The Australian helped form the group in 1973

The rock band AC/DC has confirmed on social media that its original drummer Colin Burgess has died. He was 77. The Australian rocker was an original member of AC/DC when it formed in November 1973. The band fired him in February 1974 for being drunk on stage. He later said someone had spiked his drink. The Facebook post described Burgess as a respected musician. No cause of death was given. Burgess earlier played with the Australian group The Masters Apprentices. That group was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 1998.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.