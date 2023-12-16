Israeli airstrike killed a USAID contractor in Gaza, his colleagues say

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Israeli airstrike has killed a U.S. Agency for International Development contractor in Gaza. The man’s U.S.-based employer, Global Communities, announced the death in a statement Saturday. Thirty-three-year-old Hani Jnena was killed Nov. 5 along with his wife, their 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughters, and her family. The U.S. development agency says Jnena worked for one of USAID’s partners on the ground in Gaza. USAID spokesperson Jessica Jenning renewed calls for greater protection of humanitarian workers in the fighting.

