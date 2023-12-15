West African court orders Niger’s president to be released and reinstated nearly 5 months after coup

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A court of the West African regional bloc has ordered the release and reinstatement of Niger’s democratically elected president. The legal team of President Mohamed Bazoum said on Friday that the ECOWAS Court of Justice ruled that Bazoum and his family were arbitrarily detained after mutinous soldiers overthrew the president in July. The lawyers say the court also called for him to be returned to office and the ruling is the first binding order from an international court on restoring Niger to democratic rule,. Bazoum has been under house arrest with his wife and son since the coup. ECOWAS has struggled to persuade the junta now ruling Niger to free him.

