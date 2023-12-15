US national security adviser says a negotiated outcome is the best way to end Lebanon-Israel tension

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says he has discussed with Israeli officials the volatile situation along the Lebanon-Israel border. He added that a “negotiated outcome” is the best way to reassure residents of northern Israel. Sullivan said in Jerusalem on Friday that Washington won’t tolerate threats by Hezbollah. The militant group in Lebanon has been attacking Israeli military posts along the border since a day after the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7. Israel has evacuated more than 20,000 of its citizens from towns and villages along the border with Lebanon over the past two months. Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a 34-day war in the summer of 2006.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.