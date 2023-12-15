UK police say they’re ‘overjoyed’ that British teen missing for 6 years has been found in France

LONDON (AP) — U.K. police say they are “relieved and overjoyed” that a teenager found walking along a road in southwestern France is a British boy who went missing six years ago. Greater Manchester Police said the teen claiming to be Alex Batty had held a video call with his grandmother and “she is content that this is indeed Alex.” Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said Friday that police are “still establishing the full circumstances around his disappearance and where he has been all these years.” Batty, now 17, went on vacation to Spain in 2017 with his mother and grandfather and failed to return. A delivery driver in France spotted him by the side of a road near Toulouse on Wednesday night.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.