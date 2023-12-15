Turkish Airlines announces order for 220 additional aircraft from Airbus

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s national carrier, Turkish Airlines, says it’s placing an order for 220 new planes from Airbus as it seeks to expand its fleet. In a statement Friday to Turkey’s public disclosures platform, Turkish Airlines announced that it will purchase 150 narrow-body A321 Neo aircraft in addition to 50 wide-body A350-900 jets, 15 of the A350-1000 planes and five A350F cargo aircraft. The company also says it would procure engine maintenance services and spare engines for the A350 aircraft from Rolls-Royce. Airbus said the latest order increases Turkish Airlines’ total order to 504 aircraft, adding that 212 have already been delivered. The airline is vying to turn its hub in Istanbul into a major center for international transport.

