Spanish police arrest 14 airport workers after items go missing from checked-in luggage

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested 14 workers at one of the country’s main tourist airports on suspicion of stealing items from checked-in luggage. Police seized allegedly stolen items worth almost 2 million euros ($2.2 million) from the group of employees at the largest airport in Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands. A police statement said another 20 airport employees are under investigation in the same case. The Tenerife South airport handles around 11 million passengers a year. Most of them are European tourists seeking the pleasant climate of the islands off the coast of northwest Africa. The investigation began after an increase in passenger complaints about items missing from their luggage.

