Prince Harry’s phone hacking victory is a landmark in the long saga of British tabloid misconduct

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s victory against Mirror Group Newspapers is a landmark moment in the long saga of lawbreaking by Britain’s tabloids. Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled on Friday that Mirror newspapers had hired private investigators to snoop for personal information and engaged in phone hacking for over a decade. It’s the latest chapter in a tale of tabloid power and attempts to tame it stretching back years. But it’s unlikely to be the end of the story. The ruling will strengthen the hand of others lining up to sue the company over alleged hacking. It also puts pressure on former executives, including ex-Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan. And Harry has two more suits against tabloid publishers in the works.

