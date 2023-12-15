Pentagon has ordered a US aircraft carrier to remain in the Mediterranean near Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is ordering the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier and one other warship to remain in the Mediterranean Sea for several more weeks as Israel’s war with Hamas grinds on. It will be the third time the Ford’s deployment has been extended, underscoring the continued concerns about volatility in the region during Israel’s war in Gaza. The U.S. has two aircraft carriers in the region, a rarity in recent years. The Pentagon ramped up its military presence in the region after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks to deter Iran from widening the war into a regional conflict.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.