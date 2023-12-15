Minnesota edges close to picking new state flag to replace design offensive to Native Americans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A state commission has selected a basic design concept for a new state flag for Minnesota to replace current banner considered offensive to Native Americans. But the panel needs to add finishing touches. It chose a template Friday with a stylized dark blue shape of Minnesota on the left and a North Star. The panel’s members will consider variants when they reconvene Tuesday, including an asymmetrical Minnesota that looks more like the state’s actual shape. The current flag depicts a Native American riding into the sunset while a settler plows his field with a rifle at the ready. The imagery suggests that the Indigenous people were defeated and going away.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.