‘Militia enthusiast’ gets over 4 years in prison for attacking police with baton during Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man described by prosecutors as a self-professed militia leader has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison for attacking law enforcement with a stolen police baton during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. A prosecutor said Matthew Krol was one of the worst instigators of violence that ultimately forced officers to retreat from the mob of rioters who stormed the Capitol’s West Plaza. Krol apologized and expressed remorse for his actions on Jan. 6 before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced him on Friday.

