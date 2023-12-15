Michigan State trustees approve release of Larry Nassar documents to state official

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Trustees at Michigan State University have agreed to release documents related to the school’s investigations into now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar to the state’s attorney general. The East Lansing school’s trustees unanimously voted Friday to finally turn over the documents which first will be reviewed by the school’s general counsel before they’re released. There will be redactions of sensitive and personal privacy information. The school had argued that the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege. Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after he admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls.

