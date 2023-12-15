Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Health Department has ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States. The department did not name the company involved, but the Public Health Agency of Canada linked the outbreak to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes. Mexico did not say Friday what violations were found at the plant in the northern border state of Sonora, and said testing was being done to find the source of the contamination. Since October, at least 230 people in the U.S. and 129 in Canada have been sickened in this outbreak.

