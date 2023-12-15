Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says Orioles lease at Camden Yards headed to a vote
By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says a long-term agreement between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority for a new lease at Camden Yards is moving forward for a vote by state officials next week. The governor announced the agreement is slated to go before the Maryland Stadium Authority on Monday. It also is expected to go before the state’s Board of Public Works later that day. The governor’s office has yet to release details about the agreement. The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards, which is owned by the state of Maryland, expires at the end of the year.