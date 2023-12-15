Lights flicker across NYC as brief power outage affects subways, elevators

NEW YORK (AP) — A small explosion at an electrical facility caused a momentary power outage in New York City. Lights flickered, a subway line was disrupted and some elevators and escalators briefly stopped running. The brief outage just before midnight Thursday affected most of the city. The president of the power utility Con Edison, says a piece of equipment at a Brooklyn substation short-circuited, and a protective system was activated to isolate the failed equipment, leading to a brief voltage dip. The outage halted subway service between Grand Central Terminal and Wall Street. Officials said about 10 people had to be rescued from elevators.

