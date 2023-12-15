Kansas’ top court says a GOP election law is vague and revives a lawsuit against it

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that a law making it a felony to impersonate an elections official is vague enough that voting rights advocates can pursue a legal challenge. The court’s ruling Friday revived a lawsuit that a lower court had dismissed. Four groups argued that the 2021 law hinders voter registration drives and that their members could be prosecuted even if they tried to make it clear that they were not elections officials but others still mistakenly believed they were. Backers of the law have scoffed at the argument. The same groups have another lawsuit against other elections laws before the state Supreme Court.

