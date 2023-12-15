ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Internet gambling and sports betting set new records in New Jersey in November as the Atlantic City gambling market continues to evolve and become less dependent on physical casinos. New figures released Friday show that over $171 million was won from online table games and slots by casinos and their technology partners. The casinos and three horse tracks that accept sports bets took in $1.62 billion worth of bets in November, another record. These numbers provide fresh evidence that technology and a wider menu of wagering options are remaking the way some people gamble in New Jersey, where in-person gambling had long been the main way to bet.

