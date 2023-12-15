In a rare appearance, Melania Trump welcomes new citizens at a National Archives ceremony
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
Melania Trump has welcomed new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives. It was a rare public appearance for the former first lady, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight as her husband, former President Donald Trump, runs for a second term. Melania Trump was born in Slovenia and is the only first lady who is also a naturalized U.S. citizen. At Friday’s ceremony, she recounted her path to that citizenship, beginning with arriving in New York City during her career as a model. The location of the event was also notable. The national repository for presidential documents has featured as part of one of the criminal cases pending against her husband.