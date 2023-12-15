Hungary’s Orbán says he won’t hesitate to slam the brakes on Ukraine’s EU membership

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says he will have plenty of opportunities in the future to interrupt Ukraine’s process of joining the European Union despite a historic decision Thursday to move forward with bringing Kyiv into the bloc. Viktor Orbán’s comments to Hungarian state radio on Friday came a day after he made a stunning turnaround at an EU summit in Brussels, dropping his veto and allowing Ukraine’s accession process to proceed. But Orbán says his country will not hesitate to slam the brakes on Kyiv’s progress if it appears Hungary’s interests are at risk. He also says his country’s parliament will have plenty of opportunities to do so in the potentially yearslong process of bringing Ukraine into the EU.

