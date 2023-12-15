Hague court rejects bid to ban transfer to Israel of F-35 fighter jet parts from Dutch warehouse

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has rejected a request by a group of human rights organizations to order a halt to the transfer to Israel of parts for F-35 fighter jets. The organizations went to court on Dec. 4 arguing that delivery of parts for F-35 jets makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes being committed by Israel in its war with Hamas. The parts are stored in a warehouse in the Dutch town of Woensdrecht. The Hague District Court said Friday that the judge who heard the case concluded that the Dutch government “weighed the relevant interests” before agreeing to the delivery of parts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.