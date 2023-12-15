Family hopeful after FBI exhumes body from unsolved 1969 killing featured in Netflix’s ‘The Keepers’

CENTREVILLE, Md. (AP) — The family of a woman who disappeared in 1969 after going Christmas shopping at a suburban Baltimore mall is receiving a spark of hope this week when FBI investigators exhumed Joyce Malecki’s body as they continue working to identify her killer. The case has been a subject of widespread speculation since Netflix’s documentary series “The Keepers” raised questions about whether Malecki’s disappearance was linked to that of Sister Cathy Cesnik. She was found dead from blunt force trauma after disappearing days earlier. Malecki’s brother Darryl Malecki attended the exhumation Thursday. It appears investigators were looking to extract DNA, although it’s unclear what they’re seeking to determine.

