Court revives lawsuit over Connecticut rule allowing trans girls to compete in school sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Opponents of Connecticut’s policy letting transgender girls compete in girls high school sports will get a second chance to challenge it in court. On Friday, a federal appeals court in Manhattan revived the case without weighing in on its merits. Both sides called that a win. The American Civil Liberties Union says it welcomes a chance to defend the rights of the two transgender high school track runners. The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents the four cisgender athletes who brought the lawsuit, also said it looks forward to seeking a ruling on the case’s merits. At least 20 states have approved a version of a blanket ban on trans athletes playing on school sports teams.

