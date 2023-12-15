Bryan Kohberger’s defense team given access to home where students were killed before demolition

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The defense team for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has been given access to the off-campus home where the deaths occurred so they can gather photos, measurements and other documentation before the house is demolished. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths last November at the rental house near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho. A judge entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf earlier this year. The home was given to the university earlier this year, and officials announced Thursday that they plan to begin demolition on Dec. 28.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.