A Mississippi House candidate is charged after a Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A candidate in the Mississippi House of Representatives is accused of destroying a Satanic Temple display inside the Iowa Capital in Des Moines. The display is permitted by rules that govern religious installations inside the Capitol but has drawn criticism from many conservatives. A Facebook posting by The Satanic Temple on Thursday said the display “was destroyed beyond repair.” Michael Cassidy of Lauderdale, Mississippi, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. Cassidy is a Republican who narrowly lost last year in a bid for the GOP nomination for a seat in Congress.

By SCOTT MCFETRIDGE and JIM SALTER Associated Press

